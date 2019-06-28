Health care, immigration dominate Democratic debate

(NBC News) – Voters have a clearer picture of the 20 Democratic candidates running for president, following two nights of debates, hosted by NBC News.

The final 10 candidates faced off on key issues in Miami, Florida Thursday night.

Free college, health care, immigration and guns were all addressed during the debate, but race was also a central issue, with Senator Kamala Harris pressing Former Vice President Joe Biden on his Civil Rights record, and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig addressing a recent police shooting in his home town.

Overall, Senator Elizabeth Warren is being widely praised for her performance the first night, and Kamala Harris for hers on Thursday.

