(WWLP) – The covid-19 pandemic is proving to have more health consequences than just contracting the virus.

Our quarantine lifestyles, plus a breakdown in routine medical care and checks, mean far more Americans are developing dangerous side effects from the pandemic.

Doctors around the country are making more cancer diagnoses this year… after people put off routine checks over the last few years, it’s the same for other chronic conditions like diabetes.

Stress from the pandemic is also causing more mood, anxiety, and substance abuse disorders, all of which went largely untreated during the peak of the virus. That stress, plus weight gain, and increasing alcohol consumption is causing more heart disease.

Even things like lockdown exercise routines caused issues such as an increased level of stress fractures, blisters, and broken toes.