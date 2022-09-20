(WWLP) – Health New England has awarded $100,000 in grants to non-profit organizations that address inequities to improve maternally and infant health.

These grants went to 18 organizations that focus on health equity and engagement around at least one social determinant of health. Those are conditions that negatively affect a person’s health and quality of life.

These may include socioeconomic status, food insecurity, education, access to health care, safe housing, discrimination, violence, and trauma.

The winners of Health New England’s DEIB grants and the projects the grants are funding are:

Berkshire County:

Berkshire Family YMCA, Tumbling Tots Playground

Berkshire Health System/Operation Better Start, Healthy Eating Matters

Hilltown Village Inc, DBA It Takes a Village, The Village Closet

Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires, Gathering for Health

Hampden County

Christina’s House, Healthy Living Program

Douglas Thom Clinic, Thom Infant and Toddler Services

Educare Springfield, Healthcare access and healthy lifestyle education including visits from an Early Child Educator, nurse services, and nutritious food

Holyoke Health Center, Community-Based Lactation Counseling

The Care Center, Bard Microcollege Holyoke

Indian Orchard Citizens Council, HEAP – IO Healthcare Equity and Access Program

Valley Opportunity Council, Early Education, and Care

Hampshire County

Early Childhood Center at the Northampton Public Schools, Early Childhood Center

Franklin County

Franklin County Community Meals Program, Building Food Security in Franklin County

Worcester County

North Star Family Services, North Star – family homeless shelter

Multiple Counties