(WWLP) – Health New England has awarded $100,000 in grants to non-profit organizations that address inequities to improve maternally and infant health.
These grants went to 18 organizations that focus on health equity and engagement around at least one social determinant of health. Those are conditions that negatively affect a person’s health and quality of life.
These may include socioeconomic status, food insecurity, education, access to health care, safe housing, discrimination, violence, and trauma.
The winners of Health New England’s DEIB grants and the projects the grants are funding are:
Berkshire County:
- Berkshire Family YMCA, Tumbling Tots Playground
- Berkshire Health System/Operation Better Start, Healthy Eating Matters
- Hilltown Village Inc, DBA It Takes a Village, The Village Closet
- Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires, Gathering for Health
Hampden County
- Christina’s House, Healthy Living Program
- Douglas Thom Clinic, Thom Infant and Toddler Services
- Educare Springfield, Healthcare access and healthy lifestyle education including visits from an Early Child Educator, nurse services, and nutritious food
- Holyoke Health Center, Community-Based Lactation Counseling
- The Care Center, Bard Microcollege Holyoke
- Indian Orchard Citizens Council, HEAP – IO Healthcare Equity and Access Program
- Valley Opportunity Council, Early Education, and Care
Hampshire County
- Early Childhood Center at the Northampton Public Schools, Early Childhood Center
Franklin County
- Franklin County Community Meals Program, Building Food Security in Franklin County
Worcester County
- North Star Family Services, North Star – family homeless shelter
Multiple Counties
- Pioneer Valley Waldorf Association – The Hartsbrook School (Hampden and Hampshire counties), Dig In!
- Empty Arms Bereavement Support (Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties), Understanding the Infant Loss Experience Among Marginalized
- International Language Institute of MA, (Berkshire Franklin Hampshire Hampden Counties), Free English Program for Immigrants and Refugees
- Just Roots, (Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire counties), Food Access and Equity Program