Health officials confirm 4th case of measles in Connecticut for 2019

(WTNH) — The Fairfield County and health officials have confirmed the 4th case of measles in Connecticut for 2019.

So far in 2019, the state Department of Public Health confirmed three other cases of the measles in Connecticut. Those cases were linked to an outbreak in New York City earlier this year.

This latest case is in Fairfield county and it has been determined that the child contracted measles earlier this month and was not infectious while at school.

Within the latest immunization data recently released by the state, Fairfield has the highest number students with exemptions who are not getting vaccines.

Among over 11,000 kindergartners, 353 have exemptions. And among 7th graders, there are 235 in Fairfield county with exemptions among more than 13,000 students.

News 8 spoke to officials at the Department of Public Health and they are urging everyone to get vaccinated.

“It’s not unusual to see what we call individual cases. We see two, three, four a year.The concern is whether or not one case of measles leads to additional cases of measles,” said Matthew L. Cartter, Md, Mph Director, Infectious Diseases State Epidemiologist. “It is possible for someone who has been fully vaccinated, it’s two doses, to get measles but it’s pretty unlikely.”

