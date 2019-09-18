Health professionals from across the state gather for 6th annual Baystate Cardiovascular Conference

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- More than 800,000 people in the United States die from heart attacks each year which means heart attacks are to blame for 1 in every 3 deaths.

Dozens of healthcare professionals gathered at the Basketball Hall of Fame today for the 6th annual cardiovascular conference.

Doctors gathered today to find out what best practices and research could improve patient outcomes.

However, Dr.Amir Lotfi of Baystate Medical Center says prevention begins at home.

“If you eat well, exercise routinely, your weight is good or don’t have diabetes or don’t smoke…you decrease your chances for a heart attack or stroke by 80%.” Dr.Amir Lotfi of Baystate Medical Center

Speakers at the conference also addressed how opioid use can increase heart failure as well.

According to the American Heart Association, people who use opioids have an increased likelihood of an irregular rhythm by 34%.

Several medical professionals at today’s conference including Susan Lanesey from Dispatch Health said that when it comes to treating heart attacks time is one of the main factors.