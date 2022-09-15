BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Thursday an additional 17 cases of monkeypox this week, which now brings the total number of cases to 364 in the state since the first case on May 18.

The Massachusetts DPH is working with local health officials, the patients, and healthcare providers to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patients while they were infectious. Individuals with monkeypox are advised to isolate and avoid contact with others until they are no longer infectious.

Total cases by age group:

0-19: 6 cases

20-29: 110 cases

30-39: 129 cases

40-49: 81 cases

50-59: 28 cases

60+: 10 cases

Monkeypox vaccines are available across the state at 14 health care providers and locations. Due to the limited availability of the vaccine, only people that meet the CDC’s eligibility criteria can receive a dose. If you think you qualify to receive the vaccine, you are encouraged to ask your health care provider. The state has administered 21,886 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, as of September 14.

The virus does not spread easily between people, but individuals can spread the infection once they begin to develop symptoms. Transmission can occur by direct contact with body fluids and monkeypox sores, touching items contaminated with fluids or sores such as bedding or clothing, or through respiratory droplets but is less common.