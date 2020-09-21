200,000 COVID-19 deaths reported nationwide; fear number could double by January

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Massachusetts and across the country, and a key model is predicting the number of deaths from the pandemic could double by the beginning of next year.

The total number of deaths nationwide from COVID-19 has surpassed 200,000, with a total of 6.8 million cases of the illness having been reported in this country since the pandemic began. California, Texas, and Florida are the states with the highest number of cases.

Back in March, Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force said that if Americans followed precautions perfectly, there would be between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths from the virus. Now, experts are making another prediction; that 400,000 deaths could come by January. That estimate comes from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation; a closely-watched model out of the University of Washington.

Here in Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health reported 340 more people having tested positive for COVID-19 statewide on Sunday. Twenty of those new cases were in Hampden County, and one was in Hampshire County.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been more than 125,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide, with the total number of deaths standing at 9,100. However, Massachusetts saw most of its COVID-19 deaths and the highest number of cases earlier in the pandemic, and DPH continues to report a positive trend overall with respect to the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and the positive test rate.