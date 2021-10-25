22News and Cooley Dickinson Hospital raise awareness on breast cancer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News and Cooley Dickinson Hospital are teaming up to Go Pink Monday. It’s all part of a campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer.

22News talked with Dr. Nancy McKinney, an oncologist from the Mass General Cancer Center as Cooley Dickinson Hospital. She answer’s the following questions:

Who is most at risk of developing it?

What are some of the most common signs and symptoms of breast cancer? Are there different types of breast cancer that a person can have?

Once someone gets that diagnosis, what should their next steps be?

What can the average person do to actually lower their risk of breast cancer?

When do you recommend that women begin getting screened for breast cancer? And – how often should you be screened?

Do you think that people with a family history of breast cancer should undergo genetic testing?

What are some of the ways that doctors are treating breast cancer today? We hear about chemo and radiation, but are there other options?

You can hear her response to these questions in the videos above.