22News is wearing red for American Heart Health Month

(WWLP) – February is American Heart Health Month and the 22News staff is wearing red on Friday to show their support.

The month of February is dedicated to informing Americans about heart disease. People will be wearing red across the country Friday to support the American Heart Association’s ‘Go Red for Women’ movement.

Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women. According to the American Heart Association, nearly 80-percent of cardiac events are preventable, but cardiovascular diseases still continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat, killing one in every three women.

Experts say it’s important to know your family history and your risk level.

Small lifestyle changes like eating fruits and vegetables, along with regular exercise can cut your risk in half.

