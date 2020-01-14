22News, Red Cross blood donation drive accepting appointments all week

(WWLP) – Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, that’s why we at 22News and the Red Cross are teaming up this week to help those in need of this gift.

Our joint blood drive started on Monday and runs through Saturday at the Red Cross Springfield Blood Donation Center on Brookdale Drive.

A Red Cross spokesperson says donations decrease during the holiday season, meaning the new year can be hard for those in need of blood. We spoke with a donor who’s been donating blood for nearly 20 years.

“I never liked needle but I felt like I had to take over for what they weren’t able to do and then I found out I had a lot of platelets so I come here 20 something times a year to help save lives with my platelets,” said Reggie Springer of Longmeadow.

All blood types are needed, especially O positive and O negative. Click here to set up an appointment to donate.