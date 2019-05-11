41% of Massachusetts high school students have tried e-cigarettes, data shows

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two state lawmakers want to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products.

Their goal is to stop teens from vaping. 22News spoke with a local pediatrician who said a statewide ban is a good start.

Dr. Matthew Sadof is a general pediatrician at Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield. Some of his teen patients have admitted to vaping.

“With teenagers, you really need to focus on more of the immediate problem,” said Dr. Sadof. “It’ll make your breath smell funny. It will affect the way you breathe and you’re not going to be able to run as fast and you’ll be short of breath and you’ll be feeling more tired.”

Eighteen-year-old Springfield resident Ariana Beltran said vaping isn’t for her, but she has friends who do it. She welcomes new state legislation.

“It doesn’t taste like chemicals,” Beltran told 22News. “It tastes like blueberries, it tastes like grapes, it tastes like strawberries. So, they don’t feel like they’re doing anything bad. But in reality, it’s way more than that.”

Dr. Sadof told 22News, studies show that teens who vape are more likely to smoke cigarettes later in life.

To put that in perspective, the latest statewide data shows 41 percent of Massachusetts high school students have tried e-cigarettes at least once. About 20 percent of them reported using e-cigarettes in the past 30 days – a rate six times higher than adults.

Nearly 10 percent of middle school students say they have tried e-cigarettes.

“It’s important to remember that it’s a drug and it’s a drug that has side effects,” said Dr. Sadof.

Sen. John Keenan of Quincy and Rep. Danielle Gregoire of Marlborough are pushing legislation.

Juul – which makes vaping products – has said that it never marketed to anyone underage.

