94.7 WMAS Radiothon making miracles happen for children at Baystate Children’s Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 19th annual 94.7 WMAS Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon gets underway at 6:00 Tuesday morning.

For the 19th year in a row, WMAS and Baystate Children’s Hospital are asking for your donations to help the children and families who frequent the hospital for various medical conditions.

Money raised in the Radiothon goes toward needs ranging from medical equipment to toys and games, as well as other items that make children’s stay at the hospital feel a little more like home.

All donations made through the Radiothon stay local, helping families that receive treatment at Baystate Children’s Hospital.

To make a donation, you can call (413) 794-1111 or text “WMASKIDS” to 51555. You can also make a donation online at WMASKids.com.

The radiothon will continue on Tuesday through 6:00 P.M., and start up again on Wednesday from 6:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.