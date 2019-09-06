1  of  2
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian has made landfall over North Carolina

Ponds in Easthampton still closed after first-round sampling

(Photos: Easthampton Health Department)

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – The current advisories are still in place at Nashawannuck and Lower Mill Ponds in Easthampton after the first round of sampling for Cyanobacteria was completed.

According to the Easthampton Health Department, the laboratory analysis showed a cyanobacteria level below the Massachusetts Department of Public Health guideline at both locations.

The DPH requires two samples below the guideline level being taken one week apart, in order to remove an advisory.

These results are considered the first low samples for the two ponds and the DPH will sample the ponds again on September 11.

The Easthampton Health Department says those results will be known by September 13.

Posted by Easthampton Health Department on Friday, September 6, 2019

