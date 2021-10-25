Action taken against medical licenses of four doctors

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine announced Friday it has taken disciplinary action against the medical licenses of four doctors.

According to the Board, took the following actions against the medical licenses of William E. O’Connor, M.D., Robert L. Gordon, M.D., Tony Tannoury, M.D. and Michael E. Corea, M.D.

Dr. William E. O’Connor, who last practiced medicine in Fall River, will not have the right to renew his license after it was suspended in February 2020. The final decision and order stated O’Connor lacked good moral character and engaged in conduct that undermines the public confidence in the integrity of the medical profession, including, among other violations relating to a former patient who the physician had a personal relationship with, trespassing, taking mail from the individual’s mailbox, attempting to break into the individual’s house and ignoring court orders.

Dr. Robert L. Gordon, who last licensed practiced medicine until August 2017 in Rhode Island, will not have the right to renew his license after the Board indefinitely suspended it. Gordon’s discipline in Rhode Island are similar to the Consent Order for Massachusetts, for prescribing without registering for and using the Prescription Monitoring Program and without renewing his controlled substance registration.

Dr. Tony Tannoury, who currently is licensed to practiced medicine in Boston and licensed in Maine, was reprimanded, fined $5,000 and required to complete continuing professional development credits in professionalism. According to the Board, Tannoury admitted in a Consent Order that he left a patient in the operating room under the care of the chief resident when he was the orthopedic attending covering for emergencies, that he was not present for the critical portions of the surgery as required by hospital policy and did not return to the hospital until the following day.

Dr. Michael E. Corea, who currently is licensed to practiced medicine in Falmouth and licensed in Maine and Florida, was admonished in a Consent Order upon his agreement that he failed to disclose on his 2018 License Renewal that he was under investigation by the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine.