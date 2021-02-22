Advanced Energy Group donates generators to MHA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, emergency back-up generators were donated to two community-based MHA homes that serve people with severe developmental disabilities.

Advanced Energy Group of East Longmeadow donated the two ‘Generac’ Whole House Emergency Backup Generators to MHA.

The generators are designed to turn on immediately in the event of a power outage.

MHA spokesperson Kimberly Lee said up until now they had to rely on older portable generators to meet the needs of residents, so this will give them peace of mind.

Lee told 22News, “Advance Energy Group never gave up, they stayed in touch with us, they stayed in touch with their suppliers and when the call came into MHA, it was amazing because the contribution is amazing and will make a tremendous difference to MHA.”

The MHA homes serve people who require care 24 hours a day and rely heavily on electrical appliances and equipment.