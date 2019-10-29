Advocates calling for ban on all flavored tobacco products

(WWLP) – Following last month’s ban on vaping products state health advocates are now calling for the ban of all flavored tobacco products.

The current temporary four-month ban only bans flavored e-cigarettes, but the new proposal would also include flavored cigars and menthol cigarettes.

State lawmakers said the minty, fresh flavor of menthol is very effective in getting kids to start using tobacco products

The federal government banned all flavors of cigarettes except mint and menthol in 2009.

One local resident said he agrees that these products should be taken off the shelves.

“If you find something that’s bad for the general public and find something that’s probably not in their best interest to have it available to them that’s probably the way to go.” -Eric Drake

Advocates said Monday that this legislation would be a critical component in addressing the nationwide outbreak of unexplained lung illnesses.

The bill is currently pending before each branch’s ways and means committee.

Lawmakers hope the proposal will be voted on by the time Massachusetts’ lawmakers break on November 20.