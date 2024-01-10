SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer last month and developed complications from an invasive procedure. He made a public statement about it Tuesday.

Out of every 100 American men, about 13 will get prostate cancer during their lifetime, and about two to three men will die from prostate cancer.

African-American men are more than twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than other men. They typically develop prostate cancer at a younger age and tend to have more advanced disease when it is found.

The most common risk factor is age. The older a man is, the greater the chance there is of getting prostate cancer. Before making the decision to get screened, Wilson Mertens, a medical oncologist from Baystate Health, says that patients should talk to their doctors about the risks.

“Prostate cancer screening and the treatment for prostate cancer does have morbidities,” said Mertens. “So I think some conversation about ‘Would I act on these results,’ would be important.”

If you are thinking about being screened, you and your doctor should consider: If you have a family history of prostate cancer and if you have other medical conditions that may make it difficult for you to be treated for prostate cancer if it is found that may make you less likely to benefit from screening.