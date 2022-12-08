CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Following the death of actress Kirstie Alley from colon cancer at age 71, doctors and cancer specialists are urging people to get the recommended screenings for the disease.

Alley’s family said in a statement on Monday night that cancer had only recently been discovered. Colorectal cancer is the fourth most common form of cancer in the U.S. and the second-most deadly, behind lung cancer.

Risk factors for colon cancer include obesity and lifestyle factors like smoking or drinking. Colon cancer can be difficult to diagnose, but symptoms can resemble those of other conditions like hemorrhoids or irritable bowel syndrome. Patients diagnosed early, have a high survival rate, so be sure to keep up with your annual screenings.