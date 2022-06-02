AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Heritage Hall North, a nursing facility in Agawam announced on Thursday that it has begun partnering with national rehabilitation services company Powerback Rehabilitation, one of the largest in the country.
Through comprehensive rehabilitation therapy programs, technology, and services, the partnership aims to improve the quality of life for Heritage Hall North’s patients and residents.
Within the community, Powerback Rehabilitation will give residents on-site physical, occupational, and speech treatment. According to Genesis HealthCare, patients can make acceptable recoveries and gain maximal physical, social, and emotional independence with rehabilitation treatments by:
- Physical Therapy to regain strength and balance, prevent falls, increase range of motion and decrease pain.
- Occupational Therapy to safely and independently perform daily activities and adapt tasks or modify the environment to support optimal living.
- Speech Therapy to address communication problems, memory loss and swallowing dysfunction.
The following are some of the new additions:
- The addition of Speech-Language Pathologists (SLPs) who are certified to utilize on-site Vital Stim machines, which aids in dysphagia management.
- Diathermy, e-Stim as well as ultrasound modalities for pain management, strength/endurance training, wound management and to address tone reduction in neuro patients.
- Available in August, a new Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) unit for onsite patient evaluation with trained SLPs so patients will no longer have to return to the hospital
- A Board Certified Wound Physical Therapist to collaborate with Center wound nurses for optimal management of wounds.
- Discharge planning groups to promote home safety and reduce fall risk.
- iPads for all therapy documentation, allowing for real-time engagement in the outcomes of the patient’s treatment session
Residents will be able to choose from three different programming styles: Balance In Action, Age In Motion, and The Compass Program. In addition, the area will have access to Powerback Rehabilitation To You programs for post-inpatient rehabilitation requirements.
- Balance In Action is an evidence-based approach for older adults at all levels of functioning to decrease their risk of falls.
- Age In Motion helps individuals age successfully, remain active, and maintain a healthy lifestyle in rehabilitative therapies provided on-site.
- The Compass Program, Powerback therapists support individuals with dementia experience memory loss, confusion, communication problems, difficulty performing familiar tasks, and changes in behavior and personality.
- Powerback Rehabilitation To You provides outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy services in patients’ homes or out in their community to help individuals regain the confidence to return to daily activities.