AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Heritage Hall North, a nursing facility in Agawam announced on Thursday that it has begun partnering with national rehabilitation services company Powerback Rehabilitation, one of the largest in the country.

Through comprehensive rehabilitation therapy programs, technology, and services, the partnership aims to improve the quality of life for Heritage Hall North’s patients and residents.

Within the community, Powerback Rehabilitation will give residents on-site physical, occupational, and speech treatment. According to Genesis HealthCare, patients can make acceptable recoveries and gain maximal physical, social, and emotional independence with rehabilitation treatments by:

Physical Therapy to regain strength and balance, prevent falls, increase range of motion and decrease pain.

Occupational Therapy to safely and independently perform daily activities and adapt tasks or modify the environment to support optimal living.

Speech Therapy to address communication problems, memory loss and swallowing dysfunction.

The following are some of the new additions:

The addition of Speech-Language Pathologists (SLPs) who are certified to utilize on-site Vital Stim machines, which aids in dysphagia management.

Diathermy, e-Stim as well as ultrasound modalities for pain management, strength/endurance training, wound management and to address tone reduction in neuro patients.

Available in August, a new Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) unit for onsite patient evaluation with trained SLPs so patients will no longer have to return to the hospital

A Board Certified Wound Physical Therapist to collaborate with Center wound nurses for optimal management of wounds.

Discharge planning groups to promote home safety and reduce fall risk.

iPads for all therapy documentation, allowing for real-time engagement in the outcomes of the patient’s treatment session

Residents will be able to choose from three different programming styles: Balance In Action, Age In Motion, and The Compass Program. In addition, the area will have access to Powerback Rehabilitation To You programs for post-inpatient rehabilitation requirements.