Alabama family says 4-year-old died due to complications from the flu

Breaking News
Mass Pike westbound closed in Wilbraham due to truck rollover, wood spill
1  of  117
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont Academy Hill School All About Learning Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Amherst Senior Center Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Day School Belchertown Public Schools Bement School Berkshire Country Day School Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brimfield Council on Aging Central Berkshire Reg School District Chicopee Public Schools Children First Children's Creative Corner Children's Museum at Holyoke Cloverdale Preschool Common School Community Options, Inc. Easthampton Public Schools Easthampton Senior Center Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District First Lutheran School-Holyoke Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Granby Schools Greenfield Center School Greenfield Community College Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Hubbard Memorial Library Hulmes Transportation Services In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns LifePath Little Tot Day Care MacDuffie School Mahar Regional High School MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center MassHire Holyoke Career Center MassHire Springfield Career Center Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Public Schools Monson Senior Center Montague Public Libraries Montessori School of Northampton Neari School NELCWIT Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Palmer Public Library Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pioneer Training Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Pittsfield Public Schools PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Children's Center Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Rowe Elementary School Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springdale Education Center Springfield Museums Suffield Public Schools Sunshine Village Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts Union #38 School District Valley West School VOC Transportation Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center West Springfield Council on Aging Westfield Atheneum Westfield City Hall Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center Westfield State University Westover Job Corps Center White Oak School Young Men's Library Assoc.

Alabama family says 4-year-old died due to complications from the flu

Health

by: Dana Winter

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The father of a 4-year-old girl said his daughter, Anna Kate Wilkerson, passed away over the weekend due to complications from the flu. At this point, the Alabama Department of Public Health has not confirmed the death as flu-related.

News 5 spoke with Kevin Wilkerson, the father of the girl, who said both Anna Kate and his son Fisher tested positive for Influenza Type A. He said as of now, he said Fisher is doing better, and the family hopes he will be out of the hospital soon.

In a Facebook post, Anna Kate’s father Kevin Wilkerson said in part, “We really don’t know how to say or do this, but as many of you know, we lost our precious baby girl, our big helper, Anna Kate, due to complications from the flu. She was the star in our families solar system, no one was pulled in by her personality more, than her little brother Fisher.”

Photo of Wilkerson family from GoFundMe page

A GoFundMe page has been created for funeral expenses for the young girl. Her obituary says that Anna Kate was a K3 student at UMS-Wright Preparatory School. Kevin’s Facebook post thanks the UMS-Wright community and the community of Mobile for all of the support given to the family.

The obituary shows Anna Kate Wilkerson’s funeral will take place on Sunday, February 9, at Christ United Methodist Church in Mobile. The visitation is scheduled for 12:30 P.M. The service is scheduled for 2:00 P.M.

Full post below:

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories