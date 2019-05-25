ALDI recalls flour after 17 people sickened by E. coli

(WPRI) — ALDI is now recalling bags of flour that may be contaminated with E. coli.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, the product was made from ADM Milling Co. and went to ALDI stores in 11 states, including Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and New Hampshire.

The recall affects 5-pound bags of Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour with the UPC code: 041498130404.

The notice comes just days after the health department issued an advisory, warning people about the discovery of E. coli in a bag of the flour with lot code L18A02B and a “best if used by” date of December 2, 2019.

ALDI has now recalled all the potentially contaminated bags of flour from its stores. The health department recommends customers check their pantries and throw away any bag of the flour regardless of the “best if used by” date.

Health officials said the recall follows the report that 17 people in eight states have become sick in connection with an E. coli outbreak linked to flour, including one person in Rhode Island.

The health department’s Center for Food Protection discovered a strain of E. coli in flour from a bakery where a person was sickened after eating raw dough.

According to investigators, the bakery used Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour from ALDI. The strain was isolated at the State Health Laboratories from an unopened bag of flour taken from the bakery.

