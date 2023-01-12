CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A free educational conference is being held online for those living with dementia and their families.

The New England Family Conference will be held February 3rd and 4th by the Alzheimer’s Association New England Region. Experts will provide guidance on resources for people those living a life with dementia such as the following:

Tips and Strategies

Creating a Healthy and Safe Environment for Living with Dementia

Expressive Therapy: A Little-Known Formula for Easing Stress and Anxiety

A special Spanish-language caregiver session

To register visit alzfamilyconference.org. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

“People living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers face special challenges. Connecting families with useful information to understand what to expect can help them prepare to meet the changes ahead. This conference is about helping provide those families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease with the tools and support to navigate the difficult journey,” said Jim Wessler, New England Regional Leader for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I think the most valuable aspect of a caregiver panel is the experience being shared. It’s important to realize you are not alone. The feelings you experience are valid. Understand, losing your patience is not unusual. Don’t berate yourself. Find someone who ‘gets it’. The people sharing their caregiving experiences want to do what they can to help you handle your own experience,” said Barbara Meehan, former caregiver and panelist for this year’s New England Family Conference.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, There are more than 302,000 people living in New England with Alzheimer’s disease, and roughly 596,000 individuals serving as unpaid family caregivers.