(WWLP) – The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is encouraging people to get a memory screening in the new year.

A memory screening is a simple “brain up” that tests memory and thinking skills. It only takes about 10 minutes and can indicate if someone might need a more thorough evaluation.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America provides these screenings for free and virtually through secure video conference technology. Appointments can be requested by calling 866-232-8484.

You can also check with your primary physician for more information.

