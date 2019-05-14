American Red Cross offers $5 Amazon gift card for type O blood donors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH/WWLP) – Have type O blood? The American Red Cross is offering a $5 Amazon gift card to any who donate the universal red cell donor for a limited time in response to a shortage.

According to officials, the American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage the blood type most needed in hospitals – type O. The American Red Cross says they have less than a two-day supply of blood available for emergency rooms.

According to the Red Cross, only seven percent of the U.S. population has type o negative blood, the universal blood type. Hospitals use Type O negative during emergencies when they don’t have time to determine a patients’ blood type.

“It could absolutely delay procedures and again so in an emergency situation, it could be absolutely a matter of life and death if that blood O type is not on the shelves,” said Ana Parrelli, district manager at the Springfield Red Cross.

Parrelli told 22News they typically starting seeing a blood shortage in May, and that continues into the summer months when more people are on vacation. Just one blood donation saves up to three lives.

Red Cross is asking eligible type O donors to make an appointment. For those who donate blood or platelets from May 14 to June 10, they will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.