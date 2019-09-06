Amherst at ‘Moderate Risk’ for EEE

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst is currently at Moderate Risk for Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE.

According to the Amherst Director of Public Health Julie Federman, moderate risk level means that EEE has occurred in the area within the last year and/or there is EEE in mosquitoes in the area now. Federman said they remain in close contact with the public school system, and no restrictions have been placed on outdoor activities at this time.

Two new human cases of EEE were announced Friday, bringing the total human cases in Massachusetts so far this year to seven. One case was deadly.

Federman recommends taking the following precautions to protect yourself from EEE:

Repair screens

Wear mosquito repellent when outdoors, especially between dusk and dawn

Wear long sleeves and long pants from dusk to dawn

Use mosquito netting on baby carriages and playpens

Avoid outside areas with obvious mosquito activity

“Even as the weather begins to cool, it remains critically important that people take steps to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH.