AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A non-profit hospice program that provides end-of-life care received an anonymous donation of $100,000.

Hospice of the Fisher Home is located in Amherst and is currently raising money for its “Keep Us Rooted” campaign for renovations to the nine-bed hospice residence. With a goal of $500,000, the funds will provide a new HVAC system, plumbing work, and a new generator.

“We are so grateful for this very significant gift of $100,000. The spirit of generosity shown by so many people since we launched the campaign has been wonderful – every donation, large or small, helps us reach our goal so we can continue to offer expert end-of-life care throughout the tri-county area, and at our residence,” Executive Director Maria Rivera said.

The Hospice of the Fisher Home is the only independent, nonprofit hospice in western Massachusetts and offers at-home community care for patients who want to remain in their homes, as well as an around-the-clock residential care facility located at 1165 N. Pleasant St. in Amherst.