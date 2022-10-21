SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Children’s hospitals around the country are filling their hospital beds to max capacity due to an unexpected rise in cases of respiratory illness.

With families packing hospitals to treat these respiratory infections, parents are learning about a shortage in the antibiotic, amoxicillin. Although this antibiotic is not used to treat RSV, amoxicillin is used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections. This medication is a penicillin-type antibiotic.

Parent Elizabeth Arzola of Springfield said, “The majority of people like myself didn’t know about it. So if something happened to my daughter and I would need it, it would be a surprise for me when I go to the hospital and they don’t have it because we’re in a shortage. And so it will affect a lot of people.”

Health experts recommend patients connect with their pharmacists and other healthcare providers to talk about options and seek alternatives if you are not able to receive amoxicillin.

Our sister station in Providence, Rhode Island, WPRI, reported earlier this week that some CVS Pharmacies in the state were seeing a shortage of the drug.