Annual Mental Health and Wellness Fair held in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Greenfield’s Clinical and Support Options held its 17th annual Mental health and Wellness Fair on Wednesday.

The annual celebration began in 2002 to end the stigma around mental health treatment and recovery.

Wednesday’s fair was put together by CSO’s Green River and Quabbin House Club members. It featured an afternoon filled with music, workshops, and testimonials.

In addition to bringing awareness to the community about mental health illness and recovery, the fair also offers information from local providers and agencies to those seeking help.

CSO’s director of clubhouse services told 22News, there are individuals who live with mental health challenges that are members of the community and that do give back.

“It’s been stated individuals who live with mental health challenges that stigma is more disabling than their mental health challenge,” said Kim Thibault.

“A lot of people stereotype it and it shouldn’t be stereotyped,” said Weldon Gregory, a member of the Green River House. “I’ve been with them for six years at the Green River House and they’re a great support.”

Local food vendors also came out to show their support as well as Officer Donut, Greenfield Police Department’s very own Saint Bernard.

One of three major sponsors of the event included the Greenfield Police.

