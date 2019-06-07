Apple recalls adapters that pose electric shock risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Apple is recalling more than 800,000 adapter kits because one of the adapters included poses a risk of electric shock.

According to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC), the three-prong adapter, included in the Apple World Traveler Adapter Kit, can break and expose the metal portion of the adapter.

Apple has received six reports from other countries of the wall plug adapters breaking and shocking the user, with two needing to be medically evaluated. So far, there have been no injury reports in the United States connected to this recall.

The kits were sold at Apple stores and other home electronic stores nationwide from January 2003 through January 2015 for about $30.

Consumers should immediately stop using the adapter and contact Apple for a free replacement.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Apple at 800-275-2273 or visit the company’s website for more information.



