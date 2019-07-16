Avoid direct sun exposure to lower risk for heat-related illnesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures reached 90 degrees in western Massachusetts on Tuesday, and we’re expecting even hotter weather later this week.

We are constantly battling the heat in the summer and if you don’t take precautions, it could make you seriously sick and even kill you. Sometimes heat discomfort escalates into heat-related illness. Heat exhaustion is very common, but it can lead to heatstroke.

Heatstroke symptoms include nausea, migraines, dizziness, and muscle fatigue.

“I got really bad stomach pains, I felt like my whole body was tired, I was really dizzy,” said George Malla and Madison Rivera of Connecticut. “It just wasn’t pleasant.”

The heat can make you sick just by being outside for a long time in the summer. Staying properly hydrated and taking frequent breaks in the shade will both reduce your chances of suffering from heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

Direct exposure to the sun can increase your risk for heat-related illnesses, but the humidity can do that too.

“The way we get rid of the heat is that we sweat, and it evaporates, so when it’s very humid you don’t evacuate very well so you don’t get rid of the heat nearly as efficiently even if the temperature is the same,” said Dr. Joseph Schmidt, chief of emergency medicine and Baystate Medical Center.

Dr. Schmidt recommends you avoid strenuous physical activities outdoors, like running between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when it’s typically the hottest. If you must exercise, remember to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.

It’s only going to get hotter later this week. Temperatures could reach 100 degrees Saturday and Sunday.