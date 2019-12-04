Avoiding injury while shoveling snow

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re not careful, shoveling heavy snow can lead to serious injury, and even death.

This multi-day storm dumped more than a foot of snow across western Massachusetts. Local residents grabbed their shovels and snowblowers again Tuesday to dig themselves out.

“I don’t look forward to winter at all,” expressed Christie Duclos of Agawam. “I don’t like winter very much but it comes with the territory, it is what it is. It’s my workout for the day.”

If you don’t have a snowblower, be sure to use your legs and not your back to lift the snow.

Shoveling snow takes a lot out of you so it’s important to take your time and shovel smaller amounts. You can also hire a plowing contractor to clear the snow for you.

About 100 people die each year in the U.S. from over-exerting themselves shoveling snow.