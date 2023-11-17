SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second year in a row, the United States has an alarmingly high preterm birth rate.

The March of Dimes graded the United States a D+ when it comes to preterm births. Last year, 10.4 percent of all births, more than 380,000 babies, were born preterm. Preterm birth is a leading cause of infant death. African American and American Indian women are found to be more than 54 percent more likely to have a preterm birth.

Pediatric Services of Springfield say they see a fair amount of preterm babies and share advice on how to prevent these risky early births.

“Prenatal care, you know prenatal care is the most important thing. Get vaccinated as much as you can. if you can get the RSV vaccine. get the RSV vaccine. Basically, just take care of yourself as best as you can and seek help anytime you need it. and prenatal care is the key,” Neil Nordstrom, CNP told 22News.

Nordstrom adds it’s important for preterm babies to remain as isolated as possible and away from any sick people because they have weakened immune systems.