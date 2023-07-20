CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A bake sale is scheduled for Friday to raise awareness for homelessness and mental health.

The event is being held by 10th graders that are part of the summer program, Eureka! which focuses on college and career readiness, leadership, and community service at Girls Inc. of the Valley in Holyoke. The bake sale and awareness campaign are being held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Stop & Shop on Memorial Drive in Chicopee and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 6 Open Square Way in Holyoke.

The funds raised will support Clinical & Support Options, a nonprofit behavioral and mental health organization. Donations of gently used clothing, new and unopened toiletries, and hygiene products are also being accepted at both locations.

“We have seen how detrimental it can be for a community to not have adequate access to mental health resources and safe housing,” said Girls Inc. Eureka! Scholars, Jade, Abby, and Kai. “We are utilizing our time in the Girls Inc. Eureka! program to bring awareness and collect donations to support the mental health and houseless communities.”