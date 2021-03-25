Baker predicts more pre-registration locations soon

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Additional vaccine locations should start to become available through the state’s pre-registration system “over the course of the next 10 days or so,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday.

Since it launched on March 12, the pre-registration web portal has only included appointments at the state’s seven mass vaccination sites and alerted residents when a slot is available at the mass vaccination site closest to them.

Thousands of doses remain available at other locations such as pharmacies and health care providers, and Baker administration officials have said since the site’s launch that they hope to add additional, smaller vaccine locations in April.

“I would expect that you’ll start to see some of those folks who choose to join joining over the course of the next 10 days or so,” Baker replied at a press conference when asked about the timeline.