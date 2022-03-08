HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health will celebrate the groundbreaking of a new Behavioral Health Hospital on Lower Westfield Road.

The 150-bed facility will feature 120 semi-private rooms and 30 private rooms which will be used by the State’s Department of Mental Health Continuing Care Program. Programming will be for children, young adults, and seniors.

It will also feature a dedicated gym for therapy services and multiple outdoor amenities. Construction begins Tuesday at 45 Lower Westfield Road.