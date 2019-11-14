Baystate Children’s Hospital announces visitor restrictions during cold, flu months

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Children’s Hospital will be making changes to its visitor policy beginning Monday, November 18.

Baystate Medical Center spokesman Keith O’Connor said although winter may not officially begin until late December, the cold and flu season is already upon us, along with cases of RSV and other respiratory illnesses that often affect children during this time of the year.

The restrictions will continue until mid-March.

The visitor policy restriction is to “protect the young patients whose immune system are most susceptible while in the hospital.” Changes to the visitor policy are as follow:

No visitors age 12 and under are allowed

Only two visitors at a time per patient

Please do not visit if you are not feeling well or have the flu

People who wish to contact a hospitalized child is advised to call, Skype or FaceTime. Below are tips from Baystate on to make public visits as safe as possible: