Baystate Health: 1,976 positive COVID-19 cases in total

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 24,163 individuals for the coronavirus as of Friday.

COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

Of those numbers, 22,122 have come back negative, 1,976 are positive and 65 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 13 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, two of whom are in critical care units, and 13 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 13 confirmed, 9 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 4 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 109,338 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,132 deaths as of Thursday.