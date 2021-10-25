Baystate Health advises public to get their flu shot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Medical experts are advising the public to get their flu shot this year as the 2021-2022 flu season is expected to be more intense than last year.

“Due to last year’s low activity from flu and other respiratory viruses, such as coronaviruses, parainfluenza, and RSV, there is low population immunity that increases the risk of these respiratory infections co-circulating with COVID-19. In addition, relaxing some of the infection control measures, such as masking and social distancing, and more time indoors due to the cold weather, may contribute to the risk being greater this year,” said Dr. Armando Paez, chief, Infectious Disease Division at Baystate Health, “Increased flu vaccination for both adults and children could help reduce the risk of a more severe flu season which would result in what health professionals are calling a possible twindemic of flu and COVID-19.”

The CDC recommends that everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October as the flu can start at any time. The government agency also mentioning that flu shots are appropriate for most people over the age of 6 months. Baystate Medical Center’s Dr. Paez mentioned in a statement issued by the medical facility that those who are pregnant, have chronic health conditions, or are over the age of 65 should get the vaccine as soon as possible.

An additional concern is children 6 months to 8 years of age who were not exposed to the flu and did not develop any natural antibodies. These children are recommended to get a second dose of the flu vaccine; that’s according to Dr. John O’Reilly, chief of the Division of General Pediatrics at Baystate Children’s Hospital.

“[Parents] should call your pediatrician’s office today because you want to build up their [children’s] immune system protection before influenza starts hitting our community hard,” said Dr. O’Reilly.