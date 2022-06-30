SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new study has been published by a doctor with Baystate Health, taking a closer look at the experience of transgender and gender expansive doctors in the health care field. 22News spoke with the author of the study.

The major finding in the study is that transphobia is pervasive in health care and that can take a toll on transgender physicians.

For this study, 24 doctors from across the country were interviewed who identify as transgender or people who do not identify as a man or a woman. Doctor Lauren Westafer at Baystate Medical Center is the lead author on the study. She said the doctors who were interviewed experienced transphobia from patients and other health care workers.

Doctor Lauren Westafer, the Lead Author of “Experiences of Transgender and Gender Expansive Physicians” told 22News, “Many of these people, because of this toll that we put on them, are doing these things to them, they may have mental health repercussions because of that because one of our participants described it as, ‘death by a thousand cuts.'”

She said this emotional distress can lead to more burnout and physicians leaving the field. It continues a lack of representation for transgender people. She said the study found using the correct pronouns and name someone identifies with are important steps in respecting transgender people.