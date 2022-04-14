SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has awarded $1 million in grants to organizations that will educate the workforce and community engagement.

According to Baystate Heath, the Better Together Grants are part of Baystate Health’s community benefits programs aimed to improve public health, increase access to health care, and advance medical knowledge, while improving quality of life.

The initiatives approved were proposals submitted by the organizations in January. Each hospitals Community Advisory Benefits Council (CBAC) chose a specific social determinant of health priority to focus the funding on.

Baystate Franklin Medical Center chose to target the social environment, the proposals needed to enhance the engagement of people in policymaking, and project design for priority populations.

$150,000: Montague Catholic Social Ministries in partnership with The Brick House Community Resource Center

$150,000: Western Massachusetts Training Consortium in partnership with the Bridge Program community organizations – The Recover Project, The Salasin Project and The Wildflower Alliance Integrated Networks for Health in an Ideal World



Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Wing Hospital funded projects in the region focused on education and looking to enhance workforce development and focusing on career readiness for youth and young adults. Baystate Noble Hospital sought out proposals that would advance issues of equity and anti-racism within institutions and at the community level, but did not receive any proposal submissions this past cycle. A revised Request for Proposals process is targeted to take place in Fall 2022 for Baystate Noble Hospital.

$250,000: The Care Center in partnership with Greenfield Technical Community College

$250,000: Westfield State University in partnership with Springfield Technical Community College Promoting the Development of a Diverse, Entrepreneurial, and Innovative Nursing Workforce:

$250,000: Quaboag Valley Community Development Corporation in partnership with the Town of Ware Engaging Youth in Education to Employment



“Baystate Health is proud to invest our Determination of Need (DoN) Community Health Initiative (CHI) funding in the communities served by our four hospitals. It is an honor to partner with these very deserving local non-profit organizations over the next three years,” said Annamarie Golden, director, Community Relations for Baystate Health.

“Baystate’s Community Benefits Program, in partnership with our hospital Community Benefits Advisory Councils (CBACs) and Grant Review Teams, is making investments through Better Together grants that will have lasting and meaningful impacts on health outcomes, health equity, and social determinants of health throughout the Pioneer Valley,” said Golden.