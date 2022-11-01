SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People with type O negative blood are being called to donate as local hospitals deal with blood supply shortages.

Baystate Health has issued an emergency plea for blood donors. O negative is the universal blood type and is the most common used for transfusions when the blood type is unknown. It is used most often in cases of trauma, emergency, and surgery.

“It is the type of thing where we have to be aware that this could worsen, it could evolve into the other blood groups as well,” said Dr. Chester Andrzejewski, Medical Director of transfusion medicine services at Baystate Medical Center.

You can call the 794-4600 to schedule an appointment with Baystate Blood Donor Center to donate blood. Walk-ins are welcomed and they are even offering a $10 gift card to donors.