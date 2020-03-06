Baystate Health new visitor policy to reduce exposure to illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health announced a new visitor policy to reduce patient and employee exposure to illness that will go into effect on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the new policy is one visitor per patient at a time and if you are a visitor experiencing symptoms of fever and/or cough you are asked not to visit.

The new policy is in effect at all Baystate Health hospitals including Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield. Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer, Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield and Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield.

No visitors under the age of 12 are allowed at Baystate Children’s Hospital.