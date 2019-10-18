Baystate Health offering variety of ways to donate blood locally

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross no longer offers mobile blood drives, but there are still mobile blood drivers locally.

You can still donate blood at community blood drives through Baystate Health. Baystate Health’s bloodmobile is out in the community five days a week.

You can also donate at Baystate Medical Center’s blood donation center which is on the first floor of the hospital’s Daly building. There you can donate six days a week.

22News spoke with Baystate Health’s blood donor recruiter, Amy Osgood, about the importance of donating blood.

“You never know when you or someone you know could need blood,” said Osgood. “There’s no substitute for human blood so we really rely on our community to supply our shelves so we can treat our patients.”

You can also donate platelets at Baystate’s blood donation center at any time. If you donate through Baystate Health all of the blood you donate stays here in Western Massachusetts.