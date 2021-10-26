Baystate Health’s fellowship furthers doctor’s knowledge on breast cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are only 60 fellowship programs across the country, five in all of New England. Baystate Health just started one, helping doctors learn more about breast cancer which affects so many women.

The management of breast disease requires an in-depth knowledge of not only surgery but also breast imaging, pathology, reconstructive surgery, radiation and medical oncology. To help those in the medical field expand that knowledge, Baystate Health started a new Breast Oncology Fellowship. It’s designed to further a physician’s surgical skills to help take care of those with breast disease.

Dr. Ruth Cho is a fellow in the program who started in August, “I get to work closely with different doctors, nurses. So to really get the whole picture and be able to have that is a gift, which is the reason I went into the field, was the patient population and be able to help and keep up with an ever-changing field.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, regardless of breast size or family history. Early detection makes it easier to treat.

At Baystate Health, they are using the most advanced mammogram technology to detect trouble spots early.

The Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship prepares a trainee in surgery for an academic career devoted to the diagnosis, treatment and study of patients with breast cancer and benign breast disease.

“The fellow gets experience with the medical oncologist, the radiation oncologist. Also during the month of October, which is breast cancer awareness month, the fellow spend time doing outreach and spending time with our social worker,” said Dr. Holly Manson, Director of the Breast Oncology Fellowship at Baystate Health.

The approval process is rigorous and highlights the high quality care that is provided at Baystate. It also emphasizes the breast program’s dedication to research as well as the development of future leaders in breast surgery.

Breast cancer is most often found in women, but men can get breast cancer too. About one out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man.