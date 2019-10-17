Baystate Mary Lane Outpatient Center opens new imaging center

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local hospital celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness month Wednesday with the debut of a revolutionary new tool.

Baystate Mary Lane Outpatient Center in Ware cut the ribbon for its new imaging center. The new facility promises top-notch women’s health services for the people of Ware.

A new 3-D Mammogram machine is just one piece of the brand new center. OBGYN Diana Robillarg told 22News, “Mammograms are essential for women’s health screenings and the 3D mammogram offers improved detection of cancer with lower false positives or callbacks.”

Oscar Martinez, Medical Director of Bay State Women’s Health said, “Basically it is one-stop shopping. You come in for your annual exam, you get your mammogram and bone scan and have the lab work done at the same time.”

Martinez said the $1.6 million investment to add 3-D mammograms shows the center’s commitment to women’s health in the area and saves patients from traveling all the way to Springfield for essential services.