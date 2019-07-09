Baystate Medical Center offering new procedure to reduce stroke risk

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – It seems more people are suffering strokes, and at a much younger age.

Baystate Medical Center is now offering a new procedure to help prevent your risk for strokes.

The hospital announced Monday that they are offering patients with atrial fibrillation, or A-Fib, an alternative to the blood thinner known as Warfarin.

The implantable device called “WATCHMAN” is proven to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with A-Fib that is not caused by a heart valve problem.

Baystate Medical Center is the only hospital in the region to offer the permanent alternative to blood thinners.