Baystate Medical Center offering new procedure to reduce stroke risk

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – It seems more people are suffering strokes, and at a much younger age.

Baystate Medical Center is now offering a new procedure to help prevent your risk for strokes.

The hospital announced Monday that they are offering patients with atrial fibrillation, or A-Fib, an alternative to the blood thinner known as Warfarin.

The implantable device called “WATCHMAN” is proven to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with A-Fib that is not caused by a heart valve problem.

Baystate Medical Center is the only hospital in the region to offer the permanent alternative to blood thinners.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation