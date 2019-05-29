Baystate to close ICUs at Noble, Wing this summer

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health announced that it’s planning to close the intensive care units at Baystate Noble in Westfield and Baystate Wing in Palmer.

There are six ICU beds at each. They would be converted to regular, “medical-surgical use” beds, effective August 30th of this year, according to Shelly Hazlett, spokesperson for Baystate Health.

Hazlett said Noble and Wing patients who need intensive care would be transferred to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

One man in Westfield said he’s not too worried because there are other options for people who need medical treatments.

“I’m not too concerned because now with Trinity Health and all these other affiliated medical places, they’re not the only game in town anymore,” said Stanley Halla.

This announcement comes at the same time that the Massachusetts Nursing Association is urging lawmakers to make it more difficult for hospitals to close services. MNA spokesperson Joe Markham said MNA nurses are “concerned” about the ICU closures.

In a statement to 22News, Markham said “Patients deserve equal access to quality care,” said Markham. “A growing coalition is working together to fight these closures and ensure Baystate keeps care local.”

According to Hazlett, no jobs will be cut as a result of these changes.

