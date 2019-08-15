Baystate’s Bloodmobile to make donating more convenient

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – There’s always a need for blood donations in the summer months and the need will be even greater when certain blood donation services will no longer be available.

The American Red Cross is planning to end its mobile blood drive operations in Western and Central Massachusetts due to challenging economic times in the blood industry.

A decision that could impact as many as 68 Red Cross positions.

Because of the Red Cross’s decision local hospitals are addressing the need for blood.

Baystate Medical Center’s Blood Donation Recruiter Amy Osgood said the hospital’s bloodmobile plans to make their services more convenient.

Osgood told 22News convenience is a big factor when people are deciding whether or not to donate blood. The bloodmobile will go to businesses, schools and grocery stores.

“The mobile is important to the blood donor program because it makes blood donating convenient for the community. We’re traveling 5 days a week to groceries stores and businesses and it makes it convenient for the community to come out,” Osgood said.

In order to give blood you must be at least 17 years old, in good health, weigh at least 110 lbs., and have a photo ID. Donating platelets takes between 1 and 2 hours.

All the blood collected by Baystate Medical Center stays locally in western Massachusetts.