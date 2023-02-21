CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people about a phishing scheme claiming to provide free COVID-19 tests.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, BBB has been tracking several different forms of schemes that attempt to take money and information from Americans. One of the more common schemes claims to offer free COVID-19 tests but then attempts to get your personal information.

This scheme begins with a call, text message or post on social media saying you qualify for free at-home COVID-19 tests through your insurance or the government, but you only have a short time to apply. In order to get these tests, they ask for your name, contact information, insurance information, copies of your insurance card and sometimes credit card information to cover a “small delivery fee.” Your information is then stolen and you never receive the at-home COVID-19 tests.

The BBB says if you are feeling pressured to give out personal information immediately, it is likely a scheme. If you are looking to get an at-home COVID-19 test, you can speak to your local pharmacist or visit COVID.gov/tests to see if you qualify for free at-home tests from the government.

If you think you’ve been a victim of a scheme, you can report it to the BBB.