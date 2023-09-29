SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y is offering flu and COVID-19 vaccines during the “Big Vax Week” campaign beginning Sunday.

Big Y is helping to increase awareness by offering access to immunizations throughout their store locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut from October 1 through October 7. During the campaign, customers who receive a vaccine will get a $5 off $25 coupon on groceries during the event.

Big Y stores with an on-site pharmacy will be offering seasonal flu, high-dose flu, COVID-19 vaccines, and the newest COVID-19 booster. The pharmacy also has additional vaccines available that include the new Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine, Pneumococccal (pneumonia) Shingrix (shingles), Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis), Hepatitis A and B, Meningococcal (Meningitis), MMR (Measles, Mumps & Rubella), Guardasil (HPV).

Appointments are not necessary. According to CDC guidance, it is acceptable to receive 2 or more of these different vaccines at the same time.

According to Big Y’s president and CEO, Charles L. D’Amour, “The safety and health of everyone in our region is so vitally important to us that we are excited to offer our 3rd Big Y Big Vax Week to everyone: our customers, employees and their families. Our professional pharmacy staff has been working hard to be able to provide this essential service in each of our neighborhoods at every one of our locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. This week-long event provides a convenient way for anyone to receive one of many vaccines to keep our community healthy. Big Y’s Big Vax Week is one more way we’ve been serving our community for over 87 years.”